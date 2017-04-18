Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that the UK will hold a snap general election on 8 June. The PM said her decision was based around Westminsters response to Article 50 being triggered, the mechanism for the UK to split from the EU. Politicians from rival parties have taken to social media to announce their responses.
Heres how other party leaders have reacted to Theresa Mays general election announcement
Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that the UK will hold a snap general election on 8 June. The PM said her decision was based around Westminsters response to Article 50 being triggered, the mechanism for the UK to split from the EU. Politicians from rival parties have taken to social media to announce their responses.
- April 18, 2017 16:57 IST
-