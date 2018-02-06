Hair fall is one of the major concerns faced by men and women. Various factors are responsible for it ranging from your diet to the stress levels you face everyday.

ALSO READ: Here's how you can heal love bites faster

You can keep all the harmful chemical-rich hair products at bay and switch to these natural remedies to combat hair fall:

Neem

Neem has amazing anti-bacterial properties. It can help in reducing hair fall. It helps in boosting the blood flow to the skin and also helps in killing bacteria and lice present in the hair. Boil a few neem leaves in water till you see a change in the color of the water, let it cool down and use the concentration to wash your hair. Doing so once a week will help in lowering hair loss and it also helps in removing dandruff and opens up the blocked pores on the scalp which enhances hair growth.

ALSO READ: THIS is the best remedy to quickly overcome a hangover

Aloe vera

This plant helps in curbing hair fall by balancing the pH level of your hair and scalp. The gel secreted by Aloe vera seeps into the scalp and also triggers hair growth. All you need to do is squeeze the pulp out of the aloe leaf or stalk and gently massage your scalp for 15 to 20 minutes and then rinse your hair with water. Do this twice a week and you will see amazing results.

ALSO READ: Fake cure for baldness: 85 jailed in China for selling snake oil as a remedy for hair loss

Green tea

Drinking green tea is amazing for your health, but if you boil three bags of green tea in water and wash your hair with it, it can help controlling hair fall. Doing so twice a week is advised. Green tea will also shield your scalp and hair from sun damage, prevents split ends and makes your hair shinier.

Coriander Juice

Coriander juice helps in enhancing your hair growth and controlling hair fall. Make a thick paste by grinding fresh coriander leaves, strain it and store the juice. Apply the juice on your hair and scalp and leave it for an hour and then use a mild shampoo to wash it. Doing so twice a week helps in keeping hair fall under control and it also makes your locks silky.

ALSO READ: You can lose weight faster and naturally with this spice

Potato

Some of you might be surprised to know that potato can be a savior when you face hair loss. The vegetable helps in curbing potassium deficiency which causes hair fall. All you need to do is peel the skin of a potato, puree it and squeeze it to collect its juice. Add a tablespoon of honey to the potato juice and apply it as a hair mask and leave it for 15 minutes, use a mild shampoo to wash it. Doing so once a week can help in controlling hair fall.