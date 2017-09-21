Indian cricket team's outdoor practice session on the eve of the second ODI in Kolkata was cancelled on Wednesday, September 20 due to rain and MS Dhoni made the most of his free time by honing his shooting skills.

The former India captain, who is also an honorary lieutenant colonel, visited the Kolkata Police Training School and tried his hand at pistol shooting (10m and 25m) at the shooting range.

As expected, Dhoni impressed the Kolkata police with his "breathtaking accuracy".

Kolkata police posted a photo of Dhoni with the pistol on Wednesday with the caption: "The great MS Dhoni takes some time off to practice his shooting skills at our state of the art shooting range this afternoon at Police Training School. His accuracy is breathtaking."

However, they revealed their Facebook inbox were flooded with flooded with requests for video of the 36-year-old's shooting session. Eventually the city police obliged to the fans' requests.

Check out the video here

'Inspiration off the field'

Apart from sharpening his shooting skills, Dhoni also had an interaction with Kolkata police 'trainee cadets' on Wednesday afternoon. A top Kolkata Police expressed delight in hosting the World Cup-winning Indian captain and heaped praise on the latter's shooting skills.

"It's great to host Dhoni for the second time. He's an extraordinary marksman and inspired us all," the top Kolkata Police official who accompanied Dhoni told the Press Trust of India.

"It's a state of art shooting range at PTS and Dhoni shot both in the 10m and 25 ranges."

Dhoni, who also tried his hand at football during his childhood, also had a two-week training with the elite Para regiment of the Indian Army in Agra in 2015, after which he completed five parachute jumps.

Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper-batsman, who hit a match-winning 79 in India's 26-run win over Australia in the first ODI on Sunday, September 17 in Chennai will be looking to impress once again as the two teams meet on Thursday in Kolkata.

With rain interruptions predicted in the afternoon, Dhoni's game awareness will help captain Virat Kohli with crucial on-field decisions.