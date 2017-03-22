Katamarayudu has done superb pre-release business and silenced the naysayers and haters of power star Pawan Kalyan, who was trolled on social media for choosing the remake.

Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan announced that they are a part of the remakes of three different Tamil films in 2016. These mega family heroes were criticised and trolled by haters on social media. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan gave them a fitting response to them by delivering hits like Khaidi No 150 and Dhruva, respectively.

Unlike these two movies, Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu lacked hyped and promotions and its posters failed to garner the expected amount of attention. It is the teaser of the film, which surprised many by becoming the most watched teaser of a Telugu film with its views count crossing 10 million. This huge response has made the distributors, TV channels and music labels queue up in front of the power star's office.

The film unit recently wrapped up the production of Katamarayudu and the makers of the film announced to release it in theatres across the globe on March 24. The movie has reportedly been made on a whopping budget of Rs 30 crore that excludes Pawan Kalyan's remuneration.

If we are to go by the reports, Katamarayudu has earned more than Rs 103 crore from the sale of its global distribution, satellite, music and other rights. The movie has earned Rs 73 crore for its makers in its pre-release business. The film is scheduled to be released in over 2,000 screens around the world and it has registered decent advance booking, which assures the film an overwhelming opening.

Katamarayudu is a remake of superstar Ajith Kumar's Veeram, which has become a big hit at the box office. The movie has received a 'U' certificate from the censor board, which described it as a good treat for the family audience. All these aspects are enough to silence the haters and detractors of Pawan Kalyan.