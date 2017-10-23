B-Town celebrities receive a lot of gift hampers on Diwali and everyone posts that on their respective Instagram pages tagging and thanking people.

One of the hampers that Jacqueline received had a note addressed to Shraddha Kapoor which said, "Dear Shraddha, this year celebrate a healthier Diwali with your friends and family."

Not creating a fuss about the same, Jacqueline reacted in a rather polite way and wrote: "Oh crap! I think I got Shraddha Kapoor's parcel!!!" she posted, tagging Shraddha about the mix- up.

Talking about doing strong roles, Jacqueline in one of the interviews said; "I have been part of great commercial films, and I have worked with best actors and directors. But, if I was offered films like Pink or Haseena Parkar, I would haven't been able to take them up in the past."

"I came with a lot of baggage, being a foreigner and then there was the language barrier, I don't think I would have had the confidence to take those roles. But now, with the roles and the kind of work that I am doing, I think I have the confidence to do such roles."

"When I look at the stuff that Alia Bhatt or Kangana Ranaut have been doing, I feel that for my growth as an actress, I should take up such roles - a content-driven cinema where the female is the protagonist. I can only hope that these roles come my way."

Shraddha Kapoor is putting in all the hard work and trying to give her best for the role of Saina Nehwal in the shuttler's upcoming biopic.

She also wrapped up the first schedule of Saaho that stars Prabhas. She seems to have enjoyed working on her first South Indian movie Saaho and has gotten used to the working culture of Tollywood.