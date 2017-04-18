Are you following this year's IPL season, marking the best of the cricketing season? Well, there's some good news for you. IPL's official title partner Vivo is making the games more exciting by partnering with the new telco Reliance Jio for some 4G data giveaway.

Reliance Jio users owning a Vivo smartphone are in for a major treat. If your predictions for IPL 2017 matches have been accurate so far, it's time to use that intelligence (and luck) to gain some free data. Dubbed as Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania, the new offer by the two companies will give a chance to win up to 168GB free 4G data by supporting your favourite IPL team.

How does Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania work and how to participate?

In simple words, no matter which team wins or loses, you walk away with free data every day. Of course, the reward for winners is more than that of those who picked up for a losing team. But it's the participation that counts right?

Owners of a Vivo smartphone with a Jio SIM card in it can participate in the scheme by registering on or before May 10, 2017. In order to do so, users need to pick their favourite team in the IPL 2017 games, and send an SMS from their Jio numbers to 59009.

It is important to follow the right format in the message before sending it out. Type VJ and so on.

How will I win free data with Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania?

Once you've sent the message, you'll be enrolled for the scheme. Every time your team wins, you get 3GB data, and if the match is drawn, you get 2GB and if your team loses then you get 1GB. Finally, if your supporting team reaches qualifiers, your total data is doubled, and on finals it is tripled. If your team wins the IPL 2017 cup, you data is quadrupled.

If your team wins all the matches till the finale, you can get as much as 168GB data. It is worth mentioning that if you participate in the scheme after April 30, your chances of getting complimentary 4G data is reduced by 50 percent. Buckle up folks.

But wait, there's a catch

Once you've accumulated all the data under the Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania offer, users will get the earned GBs over the next recharges as data boosters starting from June 1, 2017 till March 31, 2018. The minimum recharge amount is Rs. 303 to avail the data booster.

What if I do not have a Vivo smartphone?

Sorry guys, the offer is only for Jio users with a Vivo phone. According to the site, Jio will determine that a user is indeed having a Vivo phone by recording the IMEI number. Good luck outsmarting that one!