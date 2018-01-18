The Canadian police have identified a murderer after she mistakenly took a selfie with the same weapon that she had used to kill her friend more than two years back.

Cheyenne Rose Antoine, 21, had been charged with second-degree murder after the police found that she was behind the murder. She was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment on Monday for killing her in March 2015.

Cheyenne Rose Antoine had uploaded a photo of the 18-year-old victim Brittany Gargol right before she was strangled. Gargol was found dead in a landfill on the outskirts of Saskatoon, Canada.

As per reports on Saskatoon Star Phoenix, the blue belt that she was seen wearing in the selfie was found near the victim's body which helped the Canadian police nab the killer. It was the same murder weapon that she strangled Gargol with.

Woman admits killing teen who was found badly injured on outskirts of Saskatoon in 2015. Cheyenne Rose Antoine pleads guilty to manslaughter in the death of Brittney Gargol. https://t.co/974hsbOoY1 — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) January 15, 2018

Antoine pleaded guilty to her crime on Monday soon after which she was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment.

In court, she confessed that she had an argument with her best friend during the night of the murder. She also said that she was on a high after smoking cannabis on the night, that eventually led to a heated discussion that led to the murder. CBC, however, reported that the convict could not remember strangling her friend and killing her.

According to the newspaper, Antoine had reportedly posted on her friend's wall saying, "Where are you? Haven't heard from you. Hope you made it home safe." This had raised the suspicions.

CBC quoted Robin Ritter, the prosecutor, as saying that the convict "has issues ... and because of those issues, she is dangerous."

Antoine felt remorse and said in a statement through her lawyer, "Nothing I say or do will ever bring her back. I am very, very sorry." She also said she would never be able to "forgive herself".