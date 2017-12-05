Hiten Tejwani has been going strong in the Bigg Boss 11 house and has turned out to be one of the most loved contestants.

However, according to a Times of India report, his stint inside the 'mad house' has cost him a project outside. Hiten was part of a play titled I Love You Two but since he is locked up inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, Karan Mehra of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame has replaced him.

The report also said that Karan has bagged another play to be produced by Sanjay Jha.

Karan broke millions of hearts when he decided to quit the popular show where he played the lead role of Naitik. He later participated in Bigg Boss 10 and emerged as one of the most sensible contestants. However, he failed to keep the entertainment quotient high and was evicted from the show.

After Bigg Boss 10, Karan was on a break as his wife was pregnant. He made a comeback on television with Khatmal E Ishq Season 3 in March. It was in June this year that Nisha Rawal delivered a baby boy and the couple's happiness knew no bounds.

Meanwhile, makers of Bigg Boss 11 are leaving no stone unturned to keep the entertainment quotient high. In the latest episode, Shilpa Shinde and Aakash Dadlani were nominated for eviction.

However, it seems the makers have come up with a twist to add some spice to the show. According to reports, Akash might not get evicted, but be sent to the secret room. Also, the voting lines have been closed for the week, which further hints that no eviction will take place this week.