Many viewers of Bigg Boss Telugu are happy with the elimination of contestant Jyothi in the first week and they requested the host, Jr NTR, not to bring her back as a wildcard entry in the future.

Jyothi was nominated for eviction from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu along with Madhu Priya, Kaththi Karthika, Kathi Mahesh and Hari Teja. She emerged as the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu on Sunday night. Her eviction came as a least surprise as most of the viewers wanted her to walk out of the house.

Many audiences took to Twitter to share their views on Jyothi's elimination from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu. Most of them seemed to be happy with her eviction. Check out the comments of some of the audience below.

????‏ @Hunk94_: #BiggBossTelugu Jyoti packup Audience right choice to eliminate her #BBtelugu1stElimination Jyothi is dumb Archana mida baaga paga battesindhi #BiggBossTelugu

HONEST GIRL❤‏ @BiggBossAddict: Thank God Jyothi is eliminated I am so happy #BiggBossTelugu thank you @EndemolShineIND @StarMaa

Sharath Reddy‏ @MeSharath303: #BiggBossTelugu Finally fake star jyothi out Knife sir just miss ayyaru ????

Nitya rao‏ @Nityarao7: #BiggBossTelugu Jyothi- didn't understand the metrics and atleast sametha correct ga cheppachu kada ????

Meanwhile, some viewers were afraid that the bosses of Bigg Boss Telugu would put Jyothi in a secret room or bring her back on the show as wildcard entry. They requested them to restrain from doing so.

Pavankumar dhruv‏ @MyselfPa1: Okay Tarak hinting about Jyothi's return... If she returns in wild cards, House will be on fire every day... #BiggBossTelugu

Niharika‏ @tinzme: It's good... Jyoti is eliminated...I just hope she isn't put in the secret room or get her as wild card entry.. #BiggBossTelugu

A few were upset with Jyothi nominating Prince to receive the Bigg Bomb which made him wash clothes of all housemates for a week.

#HBDEndearingAbhay‏ @onlyforNTR: And Jyothy decides to nominate Prince to receive the #BiggBomb . He now has to wash clothes of all housemates for a week!! #BiggBossTelugu

Siva2017‏ @Godhavari_KING: Jyothi aa bomb edho aadapilla meedha lagadenghe iyyunte cloths washing ki water anna migileadhi #BiggBossTelugu

Also, there are a few who miss Jyothi in the house.

Naveena‏ @nameisnaveena: Had this been Hindi Bigg Boss, Jyothi would have been hailed as hero... BB Telugu #BiggBossTelugu

Madhu Yadav Talaari‏ @iamMadhuYadav: True!! actually she should have been there.. she atleast speaks her mind rest all play too much safe.. @StarMaa #BiggBossTelugu kathi is wst

A few people went on to hold a poll on the first eviction and they also turned out to be against Jyothi.

