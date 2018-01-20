Abhishek Bachchan will turn 42 on February 5 and fans must be eager to know what are the plans of the Bachchan family to celebrate the special day.

The family is known to celebrate birthdays with much fanfare besides going on private holidays on special occasions.

And now, a Bollywood Hungama report claimed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek along with their daughter Aaradhya would fly off to Australia to celebrate Jr Bachchan's birthday.

Vivek Oberoi-Aishwarya Rai in one frame! Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Oscar moment with Bollywood celebs

The former Miss World would jet off to Down Under a few days prior to the special day for a brand shoot, while Abhishek would join her later. The family of three, apparently, wanted to spend some lone time and hence decided to mix work with pleasure.

On the work front, Aishwarya is busy shooting for Fanne Khan alongside Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. While Anil and the beauty queen have earlier worked together in films like Taal, Aishwarya is sharing screen space with the Newton actor for the first time.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's blue outfit complements her stunning eyes; isn't she breathtaking? [PHOTOS]

In the film, the actress, who was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), will be playing the role of a singer and a fan of Lata Mangeshkar.

Interestingly, Aishwarya's movie will clash with ex-boyfriend Salman Khan's Race 3 at the box office on Eid 2018. Both the movies have Anil Kapoor as a crucial part of the films.

While Aishwarya has many good projects under her kitty, hubby Abhishek seems to be not getting offers to propel him to make a strong comeback in Bollywood. It is believed that Aishwarya, who is quite unhappy with the team which is looking after Abhishek's work, has reportedly decided to take the matter into her hands to help him bag good projects.

"Ash feels that the team working on Abhishek's work isn't doing its job well enough and therefore she has decided to take matters in her own hand," a source was quoted as saying by India.com.