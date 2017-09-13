Have you come across a video that shows the'struggles of world's tallest woman, a 17-year-old, who is 8 foot 7 inches? "I am taller as a traffic light," Sheridan Belvedan, who hadn't left her house in seven years, is heard saying in the video that was recently shared on the Facebook page of Fortafy.

First of all, a two-minute silence for all people who bought the story. And here's the spoiler: The three-minutes video is a prank.

Also read: 'Height' of Love: When a 7ft 8in 'Gentle Giant' Married 3 Feet Shorter Woman [PHOTOS]

Though her garbled voice makes us think the deal is for real, a closer look, especially at the hip area, might sow the seeds of doubt. "Someone else is under her clothes and shes always in weird long clothes so you dont notice but i did [sic]," commented Kate Spink.

"I don't think this is real coz usually when someone is that tall they might not have a normal face," claims a netizen named Ann Mark.

"Bogus. If she really was that tall, how come her legs appear to be of normal length? Her hands and features do not match what a person that tall would look like," asks Cat Burton.

Though the video was made for fun, a few other social media users actually fell prey to the prank and have even empathised with the "struggles" she faces in life due to her height. "Leave the girl be! You people are different to. God made us all different. I would love to meet her and her family! [sic]," reads a comment.

Check out the blooper videos that clearly prove the story of Sheridan is a prank on the YouTube channel CouldntTellYaTV. Interestingly, the channel has more prank videos including 'world's tallest man', 'most flexible girl', among many others.

Watch the viral video here:

The video below reveals it was just a prank: