It's the dream of every Indian athlete to receive the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award-- the highest sporting honour in the country. India hockey star Sardar Singh and para athlete Devendra Jhajharia were conferred with the top honour.

Sardar is one of the best players India has ever produced and is still an active member of the Indian team. The 31-year-old midfielder, after making his international debut 14 years ago, has been keeping the Indian flag high since.

The other recipient, para athlete Jhajharia has made India proud in big events. The Javelin thrower showed his class in 2016 Olympics, helping India earn gold.

He has also become the first Indian paralympian to receive India's highest sporting honour.

The selection committee should be congratulated for giving this award to Jhajharia.

As many as 17 athletes were given the Arjuna award.

Indian Women's World Cup hero Harmanpreet Kaur and Cheteshwar Pujara are the cricketers on the list.

Other awards included Dhyan Chand award for lifetime achievement in sports as well.

Seven coaches have won the Dronacharya award.

Check out the complete list:

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna 2017

No. Athlete 1. Devendra Jhajharia (Para Athlete) 2. Sardar Singh (Hockey)

Arjuna Award 2017

No. Athelete 1. V.J. Surekha (Archery) 2. Khushbir Kaur (Athletics) 3. Arokia Rajiv (Athletics) 4. Prasanthi Singh (Basketball) 5. Laishram Debendro Singh (Boxing) 6. Cheteshwar Pujara (Cricket) 7. Harmanpreet Kaur (Cricket) 8. OinamBembem Devi (Football) 9. S.S.P. Chawrasia (Golf) 10. S.V. Sunil (Hockey) 11. Jasvir Singh (Kabaddi) 12. P. N. Prakash (Shooting) 13. A. Amalraj (Table Tennis) 14. SakethMyneni (Tennis) 15. SatyawartKadian (Wrestling) 16. Mariyappan (Para Athlete) 17. Varun Singh Bhati (Para Athlete)

Dronacharya Award 2017

No. Coach 1. Late Dr. R. Gandhi (Athletics) 2. Heera Nand Kataria (Kabaddi) 3. G.S.S.V. Prasad - Badminton (Lifetime) 4. Brij Bhushan Mohanty - Boxing (Lifetime) 5. P.A. Raphel - Hockey (Lifetime) 6. Sanjoy Chakraverthy - Shooting (Lifetime) 7. Roshan Lal - Wrestling (Lifetime)

Dhyan Chand Award 2017