Unlike his other young colleagues in the industry, young star Dulquer Salmaan forayed into entertainment industry only after his marriage and it's been five years since the actor has been married to Amal Sufiya. The couple, who celebrates their fifth wedding anniversary on Thursday, entered the wedlock in a star-studded ceremony on December 22, 2011.

"How you married a cartoon like me I'll never know ! But thanks baby ! Happy Anniversary !! 5 years flew by like 5 blinks ! I'm so sorry I'm not home this year. I promise to make it up to you when I get back ❤❤ !! [sic]," Dulquer wrote while wishing his wife through his Facebook page.

Amal, who belongs to a North Indian Muslim family settled in Chennai, is an architect by profession and is always spotted with Dulquer at various functions.

Meanwhile, Dulquer, who enjoys a huge fan following in the country, is on a record making spree -- be it on the box office collections of his movies or in the number of social media followers. The Kerala State Best Actor Award-winning star, who has more than 4.6 million followers on Facebook, is very active on Twitter and Instagram as well. He has now become the first Mollywood actor to have one million followers on photo-sharing site Instagram.

On the acting career front, Dulquer is awaiting the release of Sathyan Anthikad's directorial venture Jomonte Suviseshangal. The family entertainer, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 16, has been postponed due to the ongoing theatre strike in Kerala and all the Christmas Malayalam releases are unlikely to hit the screens this festive season.

Meanwhile, Dulquer, son of megastar Mammootty, has a handful of projects lined up for 2017, including Amal Neerad's yet-to-be-titled flick, Bejoy Nambiar's Solo, Lal Jose's Oru Bhayankara Kamukan, Salaam Bukhari's untitled flick and will also be seen in a cameo role in Soubin Shahir's debut directorial Parava.