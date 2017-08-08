Swipe Technologies doesn't want to be left behind as other OEMs make their way to the frontlines with their smartphone innovations. Affordability is Swipe's strongest suit, and it has helped the company flourish so far. Continuing the momentum, the budget smartphone maker launched the cheapest VR-enabled smartphone in India on Tuesday.

Swipe Elite VR is the most-affordable smartphone that delivers virtual reality content on the small screen. The handset comes bundled with a VR headset made out of cardboard, which can be used to slide the phone inside and view VR content. Although the company hasn't mentioned it anywhere, the phone naturally comes with a gyroscope that is chiefly responsible for virtual reality on mobile devices.

Swipe Elite VR is priced at Rs. 4,499, which makes it the cheapest VR-enabled smartphone in the market. Intex Aqua 5.5 VR, priced at around Rs. 5,000, is the closest competition Swipe Elite VR has in the Indian market right now.

Besides the VR element, the Elite VR smartphone packs a punch with its prominent features. The handset is made of a plastic shell, which houses the basics into their standard places. A 5.5-inch IPS display with 720p resolution is responsible for all the content viewing in VR, which is not ideal but sufficient.

Under the hood, the phone sports a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor backed by 1GB RAM and 8GB expandable storage. The Elite VR runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and it is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

Swipe Elite VR has an incredible camera setup for a smartphone that is just below Rs. 5,000. It features a 13MP rear-facing snapper with LED flash and a 5MP front snapper for selfies and video calls. Finally, the phone supports 4G VoLTE, dual SIM cards, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS.

Swipe Elite VR comes in four colours – red, grey, black and gold. The phone is available exclusively on ShopClues, and options like cash on delivery, credit card payments and EMI are also available.