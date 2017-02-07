The upcoming Malayalam movie, The Great Father, is one of the most-awaited projects in Malayalam as it stars megastar Mammootty in the lead role. The first look posters and motion poster of the movie have already raised the expectations of the audience from the Haneef Adeni directorial.

Mollywood February releases

Now, the movie-goers in Kerala will get a chance to watch the intro teaser of the Mammootty-starrer in theatres. Director Haneef has revealed that the video will be released along with Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming horror thriller Ezra in selected theatres in Kerala upon its release on February 10. It has to be noted that The Great Father is being co-produced by Prithviraj along with Santosh Sivan, Arya and Shaji Nadesan under the banner of August Cinema.

Mammootty plays David Nainan in The Great Father, which also stars Sneha and Anikha as his wife and daughter. The movie also stars Tamil star Arya as Andrews Eapen, and is his third outing in Mollywood after Urumi and Double Barrel. The film is also rumoured to see the presence of Prithviraj in a cameo role.

Meanwhile, the 55-second motion poster of The Great Father has opened to positive response from the audience, and has gone viral with over 1.1 million views within a week of its release on the YouTube page of August Cinema. At the time of reporting, the video was trending on the 22nd position on YouTube India.

Haneef has also penned the story and screenplay of The Great Father, for which music has been composed by Gopi Sunder, while actors Indrajith Sukumaran and Poornima's daughters Prarthana and Nakshatra also make their grand entry to the industry as singers with the Mammootty-starrer. Though the makers haven't revealed the exact release date of the movie, it is expected to hit the screens in March.