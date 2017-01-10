The ensemble cast of Achayans makes it one of the most awaited movies in Malayalam, starring Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Unni Mukundan, Adil Ibrahim and Sanju Sivram in the lead roles. It also has Amala Paul, Sshivada Nair and Anu Sithara in significant roles, and in the recently released poster of the movie, South Indian actress Amala looks stunning.

The actress is seen as a rough and tough bike rider riding a Harley Davidson. She plays the role of Reetha in the comedy entertainer, which is also said to have suspense elements surrounding her character. The movie seems to be a special one for the actress as it is her first project in Malayalam post her separation with Tamil director AL Vijay. She had ended her marriage of two years.

Exclusive: Amala Paul and AL Vijay's marriage in trouble

The actress, who was last seen with Kunchacko Boban and Jayasurya in comedy entertainer Shajahanum Pareekuttiyum in Malayalam, has handful of projects in her kitty lined up for this year. She is awaiting the release of the Kannada movie Hebbuli opposite Kiccha Sudeep, Tamil projects Cinderella, Vada Chennai, Thiruttu Payale 2 and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2. Rumour mills also suggest that she will be a part of Revathy's upcoming movie, which is the remake of Kangana Ranaut's Bollywood blockbuster Queen.

Meanwhile, Achayans, helmed by Kannan Thamarakkulam of Aadupuliyattam-fame, recently made headlines as Poonjar MLA PC George plays a significant role as a politician in it. Written by Sethu, Achayans is being bankrolled by CK Padma Kumar under the banner of DNVP Creations. It has been scheduled to hit the screens in March, however, it might be postponed due to the ongoing theatre strike in Mollywood that has already delayed the release of Christmas releases in Malayalam.

Check out the first-look poster of Amala in Achayans here: