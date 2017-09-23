Actress Anjali Patil is soaring to greater heights with her latest film Newton, which has become India's first official entry to the 90th Academy Awards, scheduled to take place on March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

Anjali plays the role of Malko in the film. Though she was previously seen in Finding Fanny and Mirzya, not many know about the international actress.

We bring to you some lesser known facts about the artiste:

Anjali's journey

The Newton actress was born into a Marathi family in Nashik, Maharashtra.

She is an alumnus of the Centre for Performing Arts at University of Pune. She earned the gold medal there in Bachelor of Arts.

She then pursued postgraduation in Theatre Design at National School of Drama in New Delhi.

Her first feature film opportunity came with Prashant Nair's Delhi in a Day.

Dyslexic

The actress has been loved for the roles she played. In fact, she was one of the youngest actors to receive the prestigious Silver Peacock for Best Actor Female at International Film Festival of India when she got it in November 2012.

However, people may not know that she suffers from dyslexia. The 29-year-old actress told the Times of India: "I have dyslexia. I just don't understand the numbers."

Multilingual

Anjali may not understand numbers, but is quite fluent in languages.

She reportedly understands Tamil, Malayalam, French, Sinhala, English and Hindi.

Newton's entry into the Oscars

Anjali told ANI about her latest film: "Honestly, I feel Newton will be the best film in this year, if we talk about Indian cinema. I think it's our best chance to get into the Oscars. All of that is part of the journey, it's just begun."

She added: "I am glad Newton has been chosen for the Oscars. It just proves that when you're working so much, you will eventually get your due and will be celebrated. I'm so glad to be a part of this team."

Big banners vs good cinema

Anjali believes she is an artist first. She reportedly never thought of becoming an actress.

She told the Times of India: "During my growing-up years, I used to dance and perform. I write poems, I write scripts and I direct. I don't wish to be limited just as an actor, I have a lot more to me and you will see it in the coming years."

Thus good cinema, good content and good actors as co-stars seem to be her priority.

Other films

Before Newton, Anjali played the role of Naxalite commander Juhi in Prakash Jha's Chakravyuh (2012). She also featured in Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra's Mirzya (2016).

One of her best-known films include the Telugu movie Naa Bangaaru Talli (2013), in which she plays a teenager who battles sex traffickers. The movie got a Special Mention at the National Film Awards for that year.

Upcoming projects



Anjali's upcoming projects include Pa Ranjith's Kaala alongside Rajinikanth. It is a gangster thriller and she is playing a character named Puyal Charumathi Gaikwad.

Apart from it, there is Mehra's social drama Mere Pyaare Prime Minister.