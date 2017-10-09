Yuvraj Singh has been a key player for India in the past, but the left-hander has been constantly ignored for selection, of late. There seems to be a reason for that, and media reports from time to time have suggested that the player's fitness has been a problem, leading to the failure of the yo-yo test.

The southpaw, who was electric in the field in the first few years of his international career, looked fit like a fiddle then. But, times have changed for Yuvraj. He started off as a fielder at point, but he is no longer in the 30-yard circle, but mostly used at the boundary lines. It showcases his dip in fitness, and may be his age - 35-years-old - is also getting to him.

What is yo-yo test? Explainer

The BCCI and the Indian team management have made fitness to be one of the most important criteria to be even considered for selection. There is no chance for a player to represent India if the fitness tests are not upto the yo-yo test marks.

This present India cricket team, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, has set the fitness standards bar high.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri opened up about the yo-yo test and the parameters that need to be achieved.

"The fitness parameters set by the team management for athletes to be eligible for selection are non-negotiable. On the yo-yo scale, the grade needed to be achieved is 16.1, which is the minimum standard set for an elite international sportsman. The players have been informed of such parameters and most current players have already achieved this standard. In case of any exceptions, we've given them sufficient time to raise their fitness levels," Johri told "Indian Express".

"Yo-yo test is not the only parameter for selection. The team management, in consultation with the players, will be slowly bringing in other parameters too."

With Johri opening about 'bringing other parameters', the board seems to be thinking of setting higher fitness standards to get into the Indian team. This means Yuvraj's task has been made extremely difficult, and his chances of making an India comeback are more or less slim.

However, his battle is not only with yo-yo test and various parameters, but Yuvraj being a middle-order batsman, there is a strong fight among the fit players to even get into the team.

The likes of Ajinkya Rahane, despite being fit, are not in the scheme of things for the present T20I series against Australia, reflecting the core group of players, who are looking to earn and cement their place in the Indian team.