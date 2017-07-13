A video of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh trimming his facial hair has gone viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh said he was set to make a big announcement on Padmavati. The actor surprised his fans- who were eagerly waiting for the big news-- by posting a series of photos and video of him shearing his moustache and beard. Many wondered what the whole thing has got to do with the movie. But it is learnt that he underwent the transformation for the movie.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati is a historical account of the life of Rani Padmini. The film is said to deal with how Alauddin Khilji, the Turkic ruler of the Delhi Sultanate, led the invasion motivated by his desire to capture Rani Padmini in 1303. Ranveer Singh played the role of Alauddin Khilji and his character is said to have a negative shade.

Ranveer Singh is reportedly appearing in the young and old versions of Alauddin Khijli. He has completed shooting for older avatar. Now, he is gearing up to shoot for the portions of younger avatar. Hence he trimmed his beard.

Ranveer Singh is very fond of long beard and mustache. While sharing the photos and videos he wrote: "I miss you." He also recalled the moment when Deepika Padukone had chopped off his mustache after the release of Bajirao Mastani. Here are the photos and videos shared by him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Shearing my sheepish look with you ! pic.twitter.com/BMOQZPD7bI — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 12, 2017