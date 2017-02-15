The Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, who is the highest paid television actress, revealed to a magazine that she calls her husband Joe Manganiello "Hindu Monk."

In an interview with HOLA! USA magazine, she opened up about her love story and said having Manganiello in her life has made her a calmer person. She also said that Manganiello is a spiritual person and manages everything well.

"Joe is very spiritual and deals with everything very well. I call him my Hindu monk. I'm all, 'Aaaaaaaaahhhhh' and he's like ... Nothing," Vergara said, adding, "Thank goodness he showed me how to meditate... Finding Joe has brought me a lot of peace. A very profound calm."

Vergara and Manganiello were rumoured to be dating in 2014 and on Christmas that year they were engaged. On November 21, 2015, the couple tied the knot in Florida.

Talking about her marriage, she told the magazine, "The wedding was such a cute moment. We wanted our fans to see what they were expecting for ourselves. That's why it's so special for us to make this cover and that's why I convinced Joe. Because we are in a super special moment in our relationship and we enjoy the privacy. But we have the best fans in the world and we know they are happy to see us happy and in love. "

"We realised very early on that we each had to put the other person's happiness and well being head of our own. Once you realise that kind that kind of trust has manifested, you hang on for dear life. Or in my case, you go and buy a ring."