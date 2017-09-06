Mahesh Babu's Spyder is setting an example by doing away with a popular trend followed in most of the commercial potboilers. The movie is rather 'clean', with no drinking or smoking scenes.

Commercial films, tend to glorify smoking and drinking, with its heroes (and of course, villains too) often taking a puff or sipping on liquor. But in Spyder, the makers have cautiously avoided both.

Instead, the villain played by SJ Suryah would be seen sipping at his cuppa of green tea.

In India, it is mandatory to show a message on the dangers of smoking and drinking in every film, especially when such scenes are played in feature films. The makers of Spyder are keen on avoiding those statutory anti-tobacco and anti-liquor messages in the film.

While they have reportedly got permission not to show the mandatory warning messages for the Hindi version of the film, they are yet to get the nod for the Tamil and Telugu versions.

Meanwhile, the Malayalam version of Spyder teaser will be released on Wednesday, September 6. Notably, itsTamil and Telugu versions were well recieved, with lot of positive reviews.

Mahesh Babu plays the role of an undercover agent in Spyder. Rakul Preet Singh is the female lead in the movie directed by AR Murugadoss. SJ Suryah, Bharath, RJ Balaji and others are also in the cast. The music is composed by Harris Jayaraj. Santosh Shivan wields the camera and the editing is by Sreekar Prasad.

Spyder will hit the screens on September 27.