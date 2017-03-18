It was reunion time for the cast and crew of popular South Korean television series Descendants of the Sun. Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo along with other team members recently came together to celebrate the first anniversary of the show.

On Friday, Hye Kyo took to Instagram and shared a photo of the party that was held to celebrate the success. "Thank you for the 1st anniversary of the descendants of the sun," she captioned the image. The photo received more than 250K likes and several fans even congratulated the star cast for the success.

태양의후예 1주년 감사합니다? A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on Mar 17, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

"Congratulations to players Descendants of the sun. Especially the song hye kyo and song joong ki," a user commented.

"I hope there will be second season for Descendants of the sun unnie," another user commented.

While the cast and crew of Descendants of the Sun partied together, fans could not help but notice Joong Ki and Hye Kyo together. Since the time the show aired on television, there have been rumours about Joong Ki and Hye Kyo being more than friends. Fans even speculated that they are dating and will tie the knot soon.

However, dismissing all the rumours, Hye Kyo recently said in an interview that Joong Ki is like a brother to her.

"These days I'm close to my labelmate Yoo Ah In and Song Joong Ki, who I acted in a drama with, but to them, wouldn't I just be an older sister who likes to treat them to food?" she told W Magazine in February.