As India defeated Australia today (February 3) to win a record fourth Under-19 World Cup, cricket world hailed the team's coach and batting legend Rahul Dravid.

Dravid was the focus on social media and hashtag #RahulDravid was trending on the micro-blogging website Twitter minutes after the Prithvi Shaw-led side successfully chased down 217 in the final on Saturday.

No doubt, Dravid had a huge role to play the boys' success. But the man himself doesn't want to take credit. Dravid being Dravid, he is not a man to chase limelight. He prefers to stay quiet and does his job. It was the same during his glittering international career where he accumulated 10,000 plus runs in both Tests and One Day Internationals.

After the triumph, the 45-year-old head coach admitted that it was "embarrassing" for him to get all the attention, away from the players.

"One of the things about me coaching this team is that it's a bit embarrassing at times. I tend to get a lot of focus and attention. But it's really about the support staff and the quality of people that we have had," Dravid said.

He also said he was proud of the players and they will cherish the memory for a very long time.

"Really proud of the boys and the effort they put in. I couldn't be happier for them. It's a memory they will hopefully cherish for a long, long time, but hopefully not the lasting memory and they have many more great moments in future. Also the support staff – I don't want to mention names but everyone in the support staff has put in a great effort. We do the best for the kids," he said.

In the entire tournament, India were unbeaten. For Dravid, it was his first taste of World Cup success. As a player, at the senior level, his best was runner-up finish at 2003 edition in South Africa were India lost to Australia.