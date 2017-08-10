We have often wondered about the absence of cricket from the biggest sporting carnival, Olympics. The International Cricket Council (ICC), which has always been on the lookout to make the sports even more popular among the masses, want to include the gentleman's game (T20 format) in the 2024 Games.

India's participation in the Olympics will depend on Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) giving the green light. After the meeting between BCCI's office bearers and the Committee of Administrators (COA) on Wednesday, it has been learnt that they are still discussing on the participation, and the general body will take the call soon.

It would not be surprising if the BCCI goes against it, and opts out, which might mean that the ICC dropping their plans of even submitting an application for the introduction of cricket in 2024.

Without India, it will difficult for cricket to hold its ground in the Olympics as their national team can garner huge television audience, meaning more revenue for the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

IOC has made it clear that they want top teams, and India forms the cream layer of world cricket. The organisation wants top players to feature in the Olympics as well. Reports state that the IOC is ready to consider selection of new sports for the Paris Games, which has given hope for cricket in Olympics.The submission can be made to the host city.

However, there are reasons why India might go against cricket in the Olympics for a number of reasons. The BCCI has not been too optimistic with the introduction of cricket in the Olympics as it would mean that the cricket board would fall under Indian Olympic Association. The BCCI, which treats itself as an elite organisation, will not like the idea of coming under some organistaion.

This could also mean, BCCI becoming a National Sports Federation, whereby the players will have to sign World Anti-Doping Agency's whereabouts clause, and the Indian cricketers are against that, reported Times of India.

But, that is not the end of it as schedule might pose serious problems for India, who make major revenues from bilateral series and tours. Even the schedule is a challenge. So, BCCI might fear that the introduction of Olympics could mean a loss in their revenues as well.

Though the final confirmation is awaited, cricket fans all over the world love to see the gentleman's game in the Olympics.