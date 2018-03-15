Pooja Hegde is all set to create a niche for herself in Tollywood by working with three big stars in the months to come. She will be teaming up with none other than Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR.

The Mumbai-based actress will be romancing Prabhas in Radha Krishna's film, Mahesh Babu in Vamsi Paidipally's film and Jr NTR in Trivikram Srinivas' next project.

In an interview with a Bollywood website Pinkvilla, Pooja Hegde opened up about being part of three projects. On asking about the three stars, she said, "They all are amazing at what they do. Mahesh Babu is a very good looking star. And Prabhas is now a PAN Indian superstar after Baahubali, and he is super tall (Laughs). I have been told that NTR is a one-take artist and that scares me a bit. I think I will have to prepare really hard and mug up my lines so that I'm not nervous when I'm on sets.

After starting her career in Tamil movie Mugamoodi, Pooja Hegde worked in two Telugu films like Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda, before getting a call to work in Bollywood opposite Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro.

She returned with a bang to Tollywood with Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham. The movie turned out to be a hit and helped her get good offers. Now, she has done a special number in Ram Charan Teja's Rangasthalam.

Talking about the number, she said, "The Rangasthalam number is very high on energy and is a peppy number. The song is like a double shot black coffee kind of song which gives you instant energy. As a dancer, I had to really keep up to the beat. The kind of moves that we have in our South films can break your back because they are so tough and rocking. (Laughs)"

Meanwhile, the actress has become the most Hyderabad Times' Most Desirable Women of 2017. She has surpassed the big names like Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal and Anushka Shetty in terms of popularity.