Kiccha Sudeep, who is reportedly returning to Bollywood with Tiger Zinda Hai, is being paid a bomb to act in the Salman Khan-starrer movie. The Kannada superstar has been roped in to play the role of the antagonist in the Bollywood flick.

According to reports, Sudeep is being paid Rs 6 crore to act in Tiger Zinda Hai. It has to be noted that the Kannada actor took home the same amount to act in Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Tamil film Puli.

Going by the reports, Sudeep has been signed to play the role of an ISI agent based in Pakistan. Katrina Kaif will also be an agent of the same organisation. Other details are under wraps.

Sudeep is not a new face in Bollywood. He has acted in a couple of films like Phoonk and Rakhta Charitra. His popular film remains Makkhi, the Hindi dubbed version of blockbuster SS Rajamouli's Eega.

Interestingly, Tiger Zinda Hai has Kannada playwright, actor and Jnanpith Award winner Girish Karnad in an important role.

The upcoming Hindi film, which is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan fame. The Aditya Chopra-produced film will hit the screens in December 2017.

However, both the makers and the actor are yet to confirm whether he is part of the project. Apparently, the Wikipedia page for the film and Sudeep confirm it, the screenshots of which are below.

Screen Shot From Sudeep's Wikipedia Page