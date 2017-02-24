Samsung hasn't revealed anything about its upcoming smartphone, the Galaxy J7 (2017) but several details, including features and specifications have been leaked over the last few months. Now, pictures of the purported smartphone have made their way to the internet.

The South Korean technology giant hasn't announced the release date of the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) code named SM-J727A, but reports have suggested that it would arrive soon, as it has been cleared by Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Popular leakster Evan Blass aka @evleaks has now tweeted the purported photos of the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), saying that it will come to Verizon as the Galaxy J7 V and Tracfone as the J7 Sky Pro.

Samsung SM-J727, coming to Verizon as the Galaxy J7 V and Tracfone as the J7 Sky Pro, among others. pic.twitter.com/nNa2ciniLE — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 21, 2017

The Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) has been spotted on GFXBench benchmarking site with a 5.5-inch touchscreen and 1,280x720 pixel resolution, an Exynos 7870 processor clocking at 1.5 GHz, an ARM Mali-T830 GPU and an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. It is also expected to feature a 16GB internal memory, 2GB RAM, 8MP main camera, and a 5MP front-snapper.

Geekbench site has also revealed a device with model number SM-J727P, hinting that Samsung could release two models of the Galaxy J7 (2017). The benchmarking site shows the handset with a 2GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocking at 2.21 GHz and an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.