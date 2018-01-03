Indian captain Virat Kohli was in prolific form in the year 2017. Now, a new year brings a new challenge for him and the team as they face South Africa in three Tests from Friday (January 5). Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has some advice for the skipper on how to succeed against the Proteas.

Newlands stadium in Cape Town will be the venue for the opening contest between South Africa and India. It is always important for any side to begin well. Even though Kohli-led side did not have a warm-up match before the first Test, Tendulkar said they are "very well prepared".

When asked whether 2018 will be the "toughest phase" for India, Tendulkar agreed. India will play away series in South Africa, England and Australia.

"Yes. It will be a good challenge to play in seaming conditions in South Africa and England. It's about the Indian team and not about any individual. As a team India is very well prepared," Tendulkar told "Hindustan Times" today (January 3).

The "Master Blaster" felt Kohli will succeed if the team does well in the "Rainbow Nation". His advice to the Delhi right-hander was to play his "normal game" and "stick to the basics".

"Virat Kohli will succeed if the team succeeds. Virat should just play his normal game and stick to the basics. The team should rally around him. India can only succeed if they can put up good totals. Runs will matter and not only Virat, but the entire team has to contribute. So, it's not only about Virat Kohli," he added.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa. Many experts have backed the current side to create history.