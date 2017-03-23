Reliance Industries took the Indian telecom industry by storm and sent all the major telecom operators like Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea into a dizzy in October last year with its Reliance Jio that offered free unlimited access of 4G data (4GB per day). It is raining offers from the company, as it has come up with yet another one to keep its millions of subscribers hooked to the network.

As part of its Welcome Offer, Reliance Jio first offered free unlimited access to high-speed 4G data, HD voice call, HD video call, SMS, and Jio apps from October 1 to December 31 last year. Many thought it was just a publicity stunt but the company came up with Happy New Year plan for three more months (till March end ), almost identical to the Welcome Offer except for decrease in the daily data usage from 4GB to 1GB at 4G speed.

The Mukesh Ambani-owned company once again introduced Reliance Jio Prime before the end of Happy New Year plan for its current subscribers who want to continue using the network and those who enrol before March 31. According to the new plan, subscribers can avail the Happy New Year plan till March 2018 by opting for Jio Prime membership with a payment of Rs 99 and monthly recharge of Rs 303.

Many could be disappointed by the move after enjoying free data for six months but Rs 303 per month for 30GB data is the best as translates to just Rs 10 per GB per day.

Well, here is a deal you can use. You can avail Rs 50 cash back if you recharge Reliance Jio Prime using Jio Money. You can get avail another Rs 50 cash back by recharging for a month (Rs 303) with the phone number that is used in Jio Money. That means you can get Rs 100 cash back or discount in total.