India are in red-hot form in the ongoing six-match One Day International series against South Africa. They are one step away from creating history in the "Rainbow Nation". The moment could arrive today (February 10) in Johannesburg.

Captain Virat Kohli has batted brilliantly in the three matches so far and wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been a nightmare for hosts' batsmen. Thanks to Kohli, Chahal and Kuldeep, India hold a 3-0 lead.

Today at The Wanderers Stadium, Kohli and his men will aim to set a record. A win on Saturday will give them their first-ever bilateral ODI series trophy in South Africa. It will also confirm their status as the number one ODI side in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Rankings.

Kohli has amassed 318 runs with two centuries so far. He averages a whopping 318, having been dismissed only once, for 112 in the first ODI. His next two scores were 46 not out and an unbeaten 160. Spinners Chahal and Kuldeep have shared 21 wickets between them.

Despite India's dominance, South Africa can't be taken lightly. They are boosted by the return of superstar batsman AB de Villiers, who sat out the opening three contests due to injury. And it is a "Pink Day" in Johannesburg.

History is in favour of South Africa as they have won all their five Pink ODIs in Johannesburg. Will it change tonight in the Day/Night game? Let's wait and watch.

India have not tinkered with their Playing XI in the three matches so far. And they are likely to remain unchanged since this is a crucial game. Despite poor form (20, 15, 0), Rohit Sharma is set to retain his place at the top of the order.

If India win the series, they might look at resting some of the players for the final two ODIs.

Here is India's likely XI for Pink ODI

1. Rohit Sharma

2. Shikhar Dhawan

3. Virat Kohli (captain)

4. Ajinkya Rahane

5. Kedar Jadhav

6. MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper)

7. Hardik Pandya

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

9. Jasprit Bumrah

10. Kuldeep Yadav

11. Yuzvendra Chahal