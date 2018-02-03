It is advantage India going into the second One Day International against South Africa tomorrow (February 4) at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

After sealing the first of the six-match contests by six wickets in Durban, the Virat Kohli-led side will aim to make it 2-0 in the absence of captain Faf du Plessis and star batsman AB de Villiers.

Proteas are depleted as they miss both du Plessis and de Villiers' services due to injuries. India on the other hand are high on confidence after two successive victories in the "Rainbow Nation.

In tough conditions, India won the third Test in Johannesburg and added another win, this time in the 50-over format, in Durban on Thursday (February 1).

Kohli (112) hit his 33rd ODI ton as India easily chased down 270. Ajinkya Rahane (79) scored a half century and might have sealed his place at number four.

India's wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (2/45) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/34) shared five wickets between them as they helped the team limit South Africa to 269/8 in 50 overs. Now the duo will look to carry on that form into the second ODI on Sunday. It will be a day game.

The Indian team management might not tinker with the winning combination from the first contest. There is no reason to do it unless the pitch conditions prompt them to make a change to the Playing XI.

Here is India's likely XI for second ODI versus South Africa

1. Rohit Sharma

2. Shikhar Dhawan

3. Virat Kohli (captain)

4. Ajinkya Rahane

5. Kedar Jadhav

6. MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper)

7. Hardik Pandya

8. Bhunveshwar Kumar

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

10. Kuldeep Yadav

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Match starts at 1.30 PM IST (10 AM Local)

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.