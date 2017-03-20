Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is busy preparing for Sanjay Dutt's biopic and has donned the look of the senior actor for the movie. Ranbir was recently spotted at the Global Teacher Prize event in Dubai with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

Bollywood fans would have been delighted to see the Raees actress as she has hardly made any appearance after the movie with Bollywood stars. Mahira looked beautiful in a red outfit, while Ranbir donned a black tuxedo.

Fans of the actors are in for a treat as two videos from the event that feature Mahira and Ranbir have been doing the rounds on social media. Both the actors are seen talking to each other and in one of the clips Mahira's gestures look like she is either pleading with him or enacting someone.

Here are the video clips that are going viral:

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan backstage at the Global Teacher Prize Ceremony - 1 #RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #MahiraKhan #GlobalTeacherPrizeCeremony A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan backstage at the Global Teacher Prize Ceremony - 2 #RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #MahiraKhan #GlobalTeacherPrizeCeremony A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

Mahira made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, but was unable to promote the movie in India due to a ban demanded by some on Pakistani artistes. The movie didn't get released in Pakistan.

On the other hand, Ranbir is currently shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic. Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos is set to hit the screen on May 20, and he will also start the shooting of Ayan Mukerji's Dragon with Alia Bhatt soon.