Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been given some time off, but the rest of the squad from the ICC Champions Trophy, which will now forever be remembered for that huge loss in the final to Pakistan, will be there as India play the West Indies in five ODIs and a single T20 match over the next couple of weeks.

The India cricket team is not exactly the most popular side in the world right now, after the manner in which Anil Kumble saw his term as the head coach come to an end, so Virat Kohli and the rest of his band will be keen to get their team back to winning ways.

Getting over the big loss to Pakistan in the final last Sunday would not have been easy, made all the more difficult by all the captain-coach issues that followed. But, what India need to show is that they remain one of the best teams in the world, and if you look at the squad, even without Rohit and Bumrah, there should be more than enough to beat this West Indies side.

Either Ajinkya Rahane or Rishabh Pant will replace Rohit at the top of the order, while there is Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami as options to take the place of Bumrah in the team.

The likes of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, whose futures have been questioned again, will also be keen to make an impression, just to take the heat off themselves and show they are capable of going all the way to the 2019 World Cup.

India will be helped by the fact that this West Indies ODI team still remains very much a work in progress. The likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell, for various reasons, are not there, and while there is some talent in the home team, India will start as the overwhelming favourites going by the names in the two squads.

West Indies will again be captained by Jason Holder, and the all-rounder has very little to work with as far as big-time experience is concerned. Potential, though, is aplenty, and that is what the West Indies will hope comes to the fore against India.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

West Indies: Jason Holder (C), Devendra Bishoo, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shai Hope (WK), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammad, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams.