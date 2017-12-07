Cold and flu are common ailments everyone is prone to, especially in chilly weather, when an unavoidable spike in the number of sore throat cases is witnessed.

ALSO READ: Here's how you can heal love bites faster

Australia is already affected by "Aussie flu," which is likely to infect people in the UK too.

Here are some tips by ear, nose and throat consultant named Alasdair Mace, who is based at London's Charing Cross and St Mary's Hospital, which can help us combat the sickness better.

Mace — an honorary senior lecturer at Imperial College London — predicted a sharp rise in the number of sore-throat cases over the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Madurai woman pours hot oil on husband's genitals for refusing to end extramarital affair

"As a sore throat is usually the first symptom of a cold or flu, and we are expecting the usual significant rise in flu in the early winter period, it's inevitable that there will be a similar surge in sore throats, too," Mace was quoted by Mail Online as saying.

He advised against alcoholic beverages like hot toddy, as they can dehydrate us. Instead, he advocated the consumption of fruits such as oranges, which are a rich source of Vitamin C and boost our immunity.

ALSO READ: Food allergies rise 377% in 10 years: Western diet, junk food and peanuts to blame

According to Mace: "95 percent of sore throats are viral, and don't respond to antibiotics, but the good news is that they will usually get better within a few days, or a week. You can often tell by looking at the back of your throat using a torch and a mirror. If it's very red and swollen, it's most likely a virus."

He added: "Any sign of yellow gunk or white spots indicates a bacterial infection. Those white spots are colonies of bacteria, just like the ones that are grown in petri dish in laboratories. A bacterial infection is usually more focused and more painful than a viral infection, although viral infections can still be uncomfortable. A virus will also affect the whole respiratory system and nasal passages, not just the throat.

ALSO READ: Here are 5 bizarre accidents that took place during sex

"In both cases, it is important to stay hydrated as mucus and saliva help protect the throat. A humidifier will help counteract the drying effect of central heating, or simply drape a damp towel over a radiator; it will have the same effect."