Versatile Malayalam actor-writer-director Sreenivasan's youngest son Dhyan Sreenivasan got engaged to Arpita Sebastian in a grand function on Sunday, April 2. The reception, which took place at Vivanta by Taj in Thiruvananthapuram was also attended by few actors, including Madhu, of the Mollywood industry.

The news of Dhyan's wedding started doing the rounds on social media a few days ago, but the actor and his family remained tight lipped without revealing details on it other than Sreenivasan commenting that he has no issues in Dhyan opting for an inter-religious wedding.

It is understood that the wedding ceremony will take place on April 7 in Kannur and special reception will be held for Mollywood celebs on April 10 in Ernakulam.

However, when the wedding news of Dhyan initially made the headlines, rumours had it that he will be getting married to his Adi Kapyare Kootamani co-star, Namitha Pramod. Soon the young actress' father refuted the fake news and said to media: "'Don't know why her name is being dragged into this. Dhyan is getting married and it's not to Namitha. Dhyan will be getting married by April this year."

Dhyan, who debuted his acting career in Thira, the directorial venture of his brother Vineeth Sreenivasan, has appeared in many notable movies in Malayalam. It includes Kunjiramayanam, Adi Kapyare Koottamani and Ore Mukham, and the young actor will be next seen in the sequel of director John Varghese Adi Kapyare Koottamani.

Check out the photos here:

