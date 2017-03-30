- Play Giant alligator casually saunters across South Carolina golf course
- Play Worlds first fluorescent frog discovered by accident
-
- Play Former Mexican president calls Trump ‘a big mouth, a Twitter-er, and a liar’
- Play Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffith urges Theresa May to get down to work
- Play Assad’s hands are ‘stained with the blood of the Syrian people’ claims opposition
- Play Nigel Farage thrilled on Article 50 trigger day
- Play The new £1 coin: In numbers
Here are nine ways climate change is destroying the planet
The effects of climate change are already noticeable in our lives today. Here are nine ways global warming is causing the pole caps to melt, carbon dioxide levels to rise and the increase of extreme weather events.
Most popular