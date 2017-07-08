The cine-goers in Tamil Nadu are shelling out extra bucks for movie tickets after the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST). The prices might go up as the theatre owners have already placed a demand before the state government to revise the rates.

After the implementation of GST, the theatre owners in Tamil Nadu went for a strike on 3 July with a couple of demands that include the abolition of state government's entertainment tax.

After four-day bandh, the talks between the government and the theatre owners took place where the government decided not to burden the industry with the dual taxation for the time being.

The exhibitors had also demanded the state government to increase the movie ticket rates. The government has promised the exhibitors of forming a committee to look into all their issues.

New Ticket Prices

Movie tickets costing Rs 100 or less will attract 18 percent of GST, while 28 percent will be levied on above Rs 100 ticket prices. Apart from the taxes, now the varying booking charges have left the fans fuming.

Below, find the new ticket rates in some of the leading cinema halls in Chennai: