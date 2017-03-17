Liam Payne, the singer and songwriter who is popularly known as the member of English-Irish pop boy band One Direction, is among Hollywood actors with older female partners. He is 10 years younger to his girlfriend Cheryl Cole.

Also Read: Selena Gomez-The Weeknd: Former Disney star plans special gift for beau

Other celebrity couples with big age differences include Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman, Sam Taylor-Wood and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Shakira and Gerard Piqué, Geena Davis and Reza Jarrahy as well as Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

Hugh Michael Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Happy birthday @deborralee ! I love you with all my heart. A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Nov 30, 2016 at 5:42am PST

The Logan star, who is popularly known for the portrayal of Wolverine in X-Men film series, married Australian actress Deborra-Lee Furness on April 11, 1996. The couple had met on the sets of TV show Correlli in 1995 and they have an age gap of 12 years.

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll and Gerard Piqué Bernabéu

Gracias a @los40spain por esta noche! A mi equipo y a mi mgmt Jay Brown y Jaime Levine, por estar conmigo hoy y ayudarme tanto siempre!! / Thanks to Los 40 for tonight! To my team and my management Jay Brown and Jaime Levine, for being with me today & helping me always!! Shak A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Dec 1, 2016 at 3:06pm PST

The Colombian singer met the Spanish professional footballer during the filming of her popular music video Waka Waka (This Time for Africa). She is 10 years elder to her life partner. The couple have been in a relationship since 2011 and have two children -- Sasha and Milan.

Gabrielle Monique Union-Wade and Dwyane Tyrone Wade Jr.

When he plays your favorite song... ????#Spinderfella #tbt A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:43am PST

The American actress tied the knot with the professional basketball player on August 30, 2014 after being in relationship for several years. The couple have an age difference of 10 years and have apparently signed a prenuptial agreement to protect privacy.

Virginia Elizabeth 'Geena' Davis and Reza Jarrahy

The American actress and fashion model married the Iranian-American plastic surgeon on September 1, 2001. The couple have an age difference of 15 years and have three children -- Alizeh Keshvar Jarrahmy, Kian William Jarrahy and Kaiis Steven Jarrahy.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Samantha Louise 'Sam' Taylor-Johnson

? ...so blessed to have this one by my side... ? ? @maryamccartney A post shared by Aaron Taylor-Johnson (@aarontaylorjohnson) on Dec 13, 2016 at 10:50am PST

The English actor, who is popularly known for his role as Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, met the English film-maker and photographer Samantha during the filming of one of her movies. The couple got married on June 21, 2012 and have an age difference of 23 years. Aaron and Samantha have two children -- Wylda Rae and Romy Hero.