It has been 20 years since Princess Diana died in a horrific car crash that took place in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997. Her legacy has touched so many people, impacted several lives and that was evident when a sea full of people took to the streets of London when her funeral took place.

While there are numerous contributions Princess Diana has made which people recall even today, there was one crucial contribution that changed an industry – fashion. Diana's fashion and style influenced fashionistas when she was alive and even after her death. There are a number of outfits from her wardrobe that have been rehashed not only by fashion designers but have also been channelled by Kate Middleton and now, Meghan Markle.

Princess Di's choice of clothing was unlike any other royal family member. The Princess made royal fashion accessible and easy to replicate. She redefined royal styling when she mixed style trends that were popular during her time and made them classy and timeless.

Who could forget her beautiful wedding gown? The white fluffy train that ran down the staircase when she made her way into aisle of St. Paul's Cathedral caught the attention of the world. The silk taffeta wedding dress had a train measuring 25-foot (7.6-meter) long and was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. It featured blown out sleeves, bows, lace and pearl sequins and became a referral outfit for brides to follow.

If you thought that the wedding gown was most talked about outfit worn by Princess Diana, you're wrong! There was one particular black dress that Di wore that got its own label: The Revenge Dress. Princess Diana went from the elegant bride walking into the British royal family to a classy royal member when she wore the black off-shoulder dress.

The timeless piece of clothing, which could easily be replicated today, was all the media could talk about. And Princess Diana wanted just that. Popularly known as The Revenge Dress is figure-hugging, low-cut little black dress was worn to a Serpentine Gallery party in 1994 hours before Prince Charles's came out in the open to have cheated Diana with Camilla.

While the above two outfits can be replicated as is, there are many style trends that Diana made eternal. One such trend was polka dots. The dotted style was Diana's go-to trend that she flaunted at several occasions.

There are other outfits that Princess Diana sported and flaunted through the three decades include The Elvis Dress, Diana's Wimbledon, dungarees, floral prints and a series of other casual dresses.

Diana's style statement could be defined as cool, casual yet royal and classy. It is safe to say that if Diana were alive today, she would be giving some epic fashion lessons to Kate and Meghan.