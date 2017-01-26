The day of release of one of the most-awaited video game consoles in 2017, the Nintendo Switch (codename Nintendo NX), a home console which can also be turned into a handheld system, is approaching fast.

The console is expected to be launched on March 3, 2017, and will have a variety of games that will also be released along with it. Nintendo has also promised to release more games later. Nintendo in its official post has said that there are "over 80 titles that are currently in development for the Nintendo Switch system from both Nintendo and our third-party partners."

Nintendo Switch is a hybrid console that can be connected to TV. A screen attached to the console can work like a personal tablet with LCD touchscreen. It also features two Joy-Con controllers that are detachable.

Users can either attach the controllers to the tablet and play them in the gamepad mode or canuse them individually, similar to the Wii Remote. It can also be synced to a Xbox-style Pro Controller, which can be bought separately.

Nintendo Switch is priced at $299. It is a successor to the Wii U and 3DS.

Powered by Nvidia Tegra, it has a 32GB internal flash memory and up to 2TB of microSDXC removable storage. It sports a 6.2-inch HD (1280x720p) LCD display having 237 ppi (pixels per inch).

Here is a list shared by GameSpot on all the games that are released during Nintendo Switch launch and those that are releasing later:

Nintendo Switch Games:

Launch (March 3): 1-2-Switch

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+

Just Dance 2017

Human Resource Machine

I Am Setsuna

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Little Inferno

Skylanders: Imaginators

Super Bomberman R

World of Goo

March/Spring: Arms (Spring 2017)

Has-Been Heroes (March 2017)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (April 28)

Puyo Puyo Tetris (Spring 2017)

Snipperclips, Cut It Out Together (March 2017)

Summer: Rime

Splatoon 2