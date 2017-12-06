The Player Retention Policy for next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) has been announced today (December 6) after the Governing Council (GC) meeting.

Each franchise is eligible to "secure up to" five players, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Wednesday. Also the salary for each franchise is capped at Rs 80 crore.

It was also decided to allow Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajastan Royals (RR) to retain players from their 2015 squad before playing for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and Gujarat Lions (GL). CSK and RR were banned for two years and will return in 2018.

CSK fans will be happy as MS Dhoni will play for them again from next year. RR have the option of retaining Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, James Faulkner or others.

Each team's salary budget, which was Rs 66 crore has been hiked to Rs 80 crore for the 11th edition. For 2019, it will be Rs 82 crore and Rs 85 crore for 2020.

The meeting was chaired by IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla and attended by Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), BCCI said.

Here are all the decisions taken at IPL GC today

(A). Player Retention Policy

An IPL Franchise is eligible to secure up to 5 players by virtue of a combination of Player Retention (Pre Player Auction) and Right to Match (RTM) (During the Player Auction).

• A maximum of either 3 retention or 3 RTM at the discretion of the franchises

• If there is no retention before player auction then franchises can have up to 3 RTM

Following will apply irrespective of player retention or RTM –

Maximum number of 3 Capped Indian players.

Maximum number of 2 Overseas players.

Maximum number of 2 Uncapped Indian players.

The player pool available for CSK and RR for retention/RTM will be the players' who played for them respectively in IPL 2015 and who were part of RPS and GL squads in IPL 2017.

(B). Salary Cap

2018 – INR 80 Crore

2019 – INR 82 Crore

2020 – INR 85 Crore

The minimum spend will be 75 per cent of the salary cap for each season.

(C). Player Retention Price Guideline

(i) Option 1

3 players retained pre- auction Salary Cap Charged Rs. Cr Player 1 15 Player 2 11 Player 3 7

(ii) Option 2

2 players retained pre- auction Salary Cap Charged Rs. Cr Player 1 12.5 Player 2 8.5

(iii) Option 3

1 player retained pre- auction Salary Cap Charged Rs. Cr Player 1 12.5

Uncapped players INR 3 crore per player.

The deduction from salary purse in case of retention will be determined on the basis of guideline price or actual price (whichever is higher).

(D). Minimum Auction Reserve Price

Uncapped Players Earlier Reserve Price New Reserve Price INR 10 lakh INR 20 lakh INR 20 lakh INR 30 lakh INR 30 lakh INR 40 lakh Capped Players Earlier Reserve Price New Reserve Price INR 30 lakh INR 50 lakh INR 50 lakh INR 75 lakh INR 1 cr INR 1 cr INR 1.5 cr INR 1.5 cr INR 2 cr INR 2 cr

(E). Franchise Squad Size

A maximum of 25 players (up to 8 overseas) and a minimum of 18 players.