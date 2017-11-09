Reliance Jio started a revolution in the Indian telecom industry, and the change has been embraced by incumbents as they offer attractive bundles. From affordable 4G data to unlimited calls and free roaming, telecom operators in India have suitable offers to counter one another.

Jio's offers were perceived as the most disruptive tariffs on 4G and voice calls, but incumbents like Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular closed that gap recently. In order to stand out in the crowd, Reliance Jio has a new bundle of offers, which include cashbacks and vouchers, as an added benefit to those who recharge their Jio numbers.

The new offer is exclusively for Jio Prime Members, who get triple cashback of up to Rs 2,599 for every recharge of Rs 399 and above. The limited period offer is valid only from November 10 till November 25, but we got an early peek into the offers before they go live on Friday.

From the Jio offer document we received, customers who recharge their prepaid numbers with Rs 399 and above via MyJio app or from the company's official website will get cashback worth Rs 400. But the cashback will be given to subscribers in the form of eight Rs 50 vouchers, which can be used while purchasing future recharge packs.

In addition to this, Jio is offering instant cashbacks on recharges done using digital wallets, including MobiKwik, Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay and Axis Pay. Existing prepaid customers get Rs 149 cashback with MobiKwik wallet (Promo code: Jio149), Rs 15 with Paytm (Promo code: PAYTMJIO), Rs 35 with Axis Pay, Rs 20 with Amazon Pay and Rs 30 with PhonePe wallets.

New customers joining Jio's network get better cashback benefits. MobiKwik is offering Rs 300 worth cashback by using code NEWJIO, while Paytm and FreeCharge are offering Rs 50 each with NEWJIO and JIO50 codes, respectively. Axis Pay, Amazon Pay and PhonePe offer Rs 100, Rs 99 and Rs 75 towards cashbacks, respectively.

But that's nearly the end of offers on Jio's November offers. Jio Prime users can shop on AJIO, Yatra and Reliance Trends to get vouchers up to worth Rs 1,899. Users will get Rs 399 off on minimum purchase of Rs 1,500 on AJIO, Rs 1,000 off on round trip domestic flights and Rs 500 off on one-way tickets on Yatra and Rs 500 off on purchases worth Rs 1,999 and above via Reliance Trends.

With these offers, Reliance Jio aims to counter the likes of Airtel, Vodafone and Idea, which have offered compelling bundles at competitive tariffs.