Sex is fun indeed, but at times it can land people in serious trouble and even cause death!

Here are some bizarre instances that occurred during sex which will leave you stunned:

Orgasm can make you blind

A 29-year-old man from Southampton, the UK, got a powerful orgasm after which he suffered from impaired vision in his left eye. He consulted a doctor the next day and told him that he had vigorous sex the previous night. The doctors found that the orgasm led to the build up of intense pressure which caused a hemorrhage in his left eye.

It was found that the orgasms led to a sudden trigger in the pressure behind the man's retina which made a blood vessel burst. Luckily the blindness was temporary; the man regained his sight after the blood in his eye got reabsorbed into his body.

"During orgasm the valsalva manoeuvre [holding your breath to prevent an orgasm] can produce a sudden increase in retinal venous pressure resulting in vessel rupture and haemorrhagic retinopathy," the BMJ case report noted, as reported by The Sun.

Killer love bite

In a weird incident, a 17-year-old named Julio Macias Gonzalez, hailing from Mexico city died of love bite that his 24-year-old girlfriend gave him. The hickey caused a blood clot which travelled all the way to his brain and caused a stroke.

In another incident, a woman, 44, from New Zealand died of a stroke which later found to be caused because of a hickey. In this unfortunate incident happened in 2011, the woman first lost the ability to move her left arm. The doctors examined the faded love bite and concluded that it had caused damage to a major artery in her neck. The clot travelled to the heart of the woman causing a stroke.

So next time you are having some "fun time" with your partner be careful while giving a hickey.

Love stuck

An Italian couple planned to do something wild-- they had sex in the sea. But they couldn't part ways as the man's penis got stuck in the woman because of the suction created in the act, as reported by The Local.After a doctor failed to separate the couple they were rushed to the hospital.

This is known as penis captivus, in which the penis gets stuck inside the vagina. This usually happens when the muscles present in the pelvic floor in women contract after orgasm and don't relax. This causes the penis puff up more because of lack of the blood flow making it impossible to pull it out.

Deafening kiss

A woman, 20, from southern China's Guangdong province suffered from deafness all of a sudden. The deafness was caused by a passionate kiss which her boyfriend had planted on her mouth.

"The kiss reduced the pressure in the mouth, pulled the eardrum out and caused the breakdown of the ear," a China Daily newspaper reported.

The deafness was said to go away over a span of two months, according to a BBC report.

Beware of the bra

There have been many instances in which men end up with fractured fingers and damaged ligaments because of the bra. In an incident, a 27-year-old had to get treated by a surgeon as he had broken his left middle finger.

"He got his injury following a convivial and alcoholic evening with an attractive female companion," hand surgeon Andrew Fleming wrote in the British Journal of Plastic Surgery, as reported by nypost.com.

"While attempting to undo her bra, he caught his left middle finger between the double straps that extended to the left breast."