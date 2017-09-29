Virat Kohli-led Team India could not achieve a "Perfect Ten" as Australia halted their winning streak in the fourth ODI in Bengaluru last night (September 28).

The hosts failed to overhaul Australia's 334 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

India had already sealed the series 3-0 in Indore but had a chance to set a new record of winning 10 ODIs in a row. However, they could not.

The team's longest victorious run in ODIs will stay at nine, achieved twice, previously under MS Dhoni, from November 2008 to February 2009, and now.

This year's streak started in July 2017 and ended in September under Kohli's leadership.

After an unassailable 3-0 lead, Kohli had spoken about how the team would be "ruthless" in the remaining games. The "Men in Blue" played with same intensity but fell short by 21 runs in pursuit of 335.

What led to India's defeat? Here are three major reasons.

1. Absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav

Indian team management decided to rest their key bowling trio of Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah and Kuldeep. This proved costly.

Throughout the series, these three had troubled the Australian batsmen. Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah were hailed as "best death bowlers" but in their absence the visitors' batsmen thrived and posted a mammoth total.

Things could have been different had Kuldeep played. The left-arm chinaman bowler had bamboozled the men from Down Under and had taken a hat-trick too in the second ODI in Kolkata.

Mohammed Shami (0/62), Umesh Yadav (4/71) and Axar Patel (0/66), who replaced the trio were expensive.

2. Holding back MS Dhoni till number seven

Former captain Dhoni had to walk out to bat at number seven, which was not the right move. He arrived at the crease after Kedar Jadhav (67) exited in the 46th over.

When Dhoni came to bat, to a huge reception from the crowd, India needed 49 runs from 26 balls. He had Manish Pandey for company.

After three balls of Dhoni's entry, Pandey (33) was dismissed resulting in more pressure on the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Many questioned the move of holding back Dhoni so late. Dhoni was out for a 10-ball 13 in the 48th over which extinguished India's hopes.

3. Double century partnership

Australian openers David Warner (124) and Aaron Finch (94) set the platform for a big score. India lost the toss and were made to toil by the left-right combination as they put on 231 runs in 35 overs for the first wicket.

Though Indian bowlers pulled things back in the middle orders, Australia crossed the 330-run mark.