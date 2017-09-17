Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of his 68th birthday on Sunday, inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada. It is the second biggest dam in the world and the third highest concrete dam in India.

Nearly six decades ago, the foundation stone for this project was laid by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on April 5, 1961 and its constriction began in 1987.

This is the second biggest dam in the world after the Grand Coulee Dam in the United States.

Meanwhile, here are the some facts on Sardar sarovar Dam: