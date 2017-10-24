Xiaomi launched its Android One smartphone Mi A1 running stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system which means it doesn't run on MIUI 9, and the Xiaomi Mi 5X has received stable Android One ROM. Now, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Redmi Note 4X can taste Android 7.1.2 Nougat ported from the Mi A1.

XDA Developers' senior member GLokin666 has developed Android One ROMs for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Redmi Note 4X based on the "recent stable version of the basis of Nougat Android Xiaomi MI A1 7.9.21."

Should you install Android One ROMs on your Redmi Note 4 and Redmi Note 4X devices? Well, the update comes with security update for September and all the features seen in the Mi A1. However, the ROM is not a stable version and comes with bugs in fingerprint sensor (Goodix, FPC), infrared and camera.

So, the owners of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Redmi Note 4X devices should install the unstable Android One ROM at their own risk.

Those who want install Android One ROM on their devices may follow these steps provided by the developer:

-Download the ROM and let it in the internal or external memory.

-Entering TWRP

-Wipe cache, data and system

-Install the ROM

-Restart and enjoy.

DOWNLOAD:

FOR MEGA

MIRROR