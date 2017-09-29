The Nigel Farage-backed candidate has been elected leader of the UK Independence Party after a vote during the party conference on 29 September. Anti-Islam candidate Waters, who was favourite for the leadership, came in second place.
Henry Bolton defeats Anne Marie Waters to be named Ukip leader
- September 29, 2017 21:02 IST
