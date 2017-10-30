The rumoured love affair of Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia dates back to the 80s. But their relationship always remained a mystery to public.

Recently, a video of Sunny and Dimple went viral on the internet where they were spotted holding hands at a bus stop in London. And now we have learnt that it was Dimple who helped her good friend Hema Malini to thaw relations with her stepson Sunny Deol back in the 90s.

Hema Malini, in her tell-all biography Beyond the Dream Girl, has credited her "closest friend" Dimple Kapadia who happens to have played an important role in strengthening her equation with Sunny Deol. The veteran actress married Dharmendra in 1979 who was already married and had two kids Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

It all happened during the shoot of Hema Malini's first directorial venture, Dil Aashna Hai (1992) when Sunny dropped by on the sets of the film to see Dimple who had informed him that she was scared of shooting for an aeroplane scene. This is time, Hema started talking to him and they got along with each other well.

"I wanted to shoot a paragliding scene with Mithun (Chakraborty) in Dil Aashna Hai, and there was an aeroplane scene which was required for a song sequence. A few days before the shoot, a pilot had met with an accident and Dimple was very scared to do the shoot. She informed Sunny, and out of concern, Sunny came and met me. I assured Sunny that she would be safe, and that's when I started talking to him," Hema Malini recalled in an excerpt from her biography published in Mid-day.

Hema Malini has always had hesitation while talking about her relationship and her equation with her stepchildren and Dharmendra's first wife. But her tell-all biography has definitely given some fodder to Sunny and Dimple's rumoured love affair.