Senior actress Hema Malini has always won hearts with her beauty on-screen and now, the Dream Girl's biography has grabbed a lot of attention. Titled Beyond The Dream Girl, the book was unveiled on her 69th birthday, where she talked about her relationship with her stepsons.

Hema is Dharmendra's second wife and they have two beautiful daughters – Esha and Ahana Deol. On the other hand, Dharmendra has four children with his first wife -- sons Sunny and Bobby Deol and daughters Vijeeta and Ajeeta.

Hema has always hesitated to talk about her relationship and equation with his stepchildren and Dharmendra's first wife. But her biography has all the details.

However, she has revealed that Sunny Deol was the first person to come and see her after her accident.

At the launch of the book authored by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Hema said: "Everyone wonders what kind of a relationship we (she and Sunny) are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary he (Sunny) is always there, along with Dharam ji, especially when this accident happened."

"He was the first person to come to see me at home and he saw that the right doctor is there for the stitches that were done on my face. I was really taken aback to see him showing so much interest. That shows what kind of a relationship we are having," Hema added.

The actress-MP had met with a road accident near Dausa, Rajasthan, on July 2, 2015, on her way from Agra to Jaipur, when her Mercedes allegedly rammed into an Alto. Hema reportedly fractured her nose and suffered injuries on her forehead.

Watch the book launch event here: