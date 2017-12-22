Director Vikram Kumar's Telugu movie Hello featuring Akhil Akkineni and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles has received positive reviews and rating from the audiences across the globe.

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha, Nagarjuna at Hello movie Pre Release event

Hello is a romantic action thriller film, which has been written by Manam fame Vikram Kumar. Nagarjuna Akkineni has produced the movie under his banner Annapurna Studios. This much-hyped flick, which has the runtime of 131 minutes, has got a U certificate from the censor board.

Hello movie story: Its story is all about a young boy and girl getting separated in their childhood and reuniting after 15 years. The girl gives her phone number to the boy and he keeps on calling her for 15 years, but she doesn't answer the call.

Analysis: Hello is a simple love story, which has not been explored much in Tollywood in the past. Vikram Kumar manages to engage and entertain you with his magical and arresting screenplay. The last 20 minutes of the film are sure to stun you, say the audiences.

Performances: Akhil Akkineni and Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is making her debut in Tollywood, have delivered good performances and the sparkling chemistry between the two is the highlight of the movie Hello. Jagapati Babu, Ramya Krishna and Ajay have also done justice to their roles and are assets of the film, say the audiences.

Technical: Hello has rich production values and Anup Rubens' songs and background score, PS Vinod's cinematography, amazing choreography of stunts and dance sequences are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

Here we bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see their response.

What an amazing end to amazing year of Telugu cinema. #Hello is an absolutely delightful movie. Amazing cast especially the lead pair. Akhil was so good. Vikram kumar does it again and how !! So many terrific moments all along the movie. Super. Children to story. Parents tho scenes. Hero heroine chemistry. Action episodes. Music. Visuals. #Hello is 2 hrs pure entertainment which gives lots of smiles every now and then.... Plot is similar to manasantha nuvve and bujji gaadu... but vikram kumar gave his own touch by creating some love moments and slick action. It doesn't bore you even for a second. #Hello

#Hello 1 st half is good. An underlined feel is carried through out. The film is technically solid. Big shoutout to the action and the cameraman. The little girl who played junnu is excellent. The best scene is when akhil calls ramya Krishnan AMMA. Ramya Krishna jeevinchesaru. #Hello is a sweet romatic film with #VikramKumar's mark all over. I don't know how he does it, asalu oka fresh feel thesthadu movie ki and you will instantly love those characters and the manam gang dop #PSVinod's visuals & #Anup's music are excellent #Hello The casting is perfect. For me especially 3 actors caught my attention from the word go 1 #RamyaKrishna is extraordinary 2 #Kalyani Priyadarsan is so cute and acted really well.the chemistry b/n her n Akhil is good. 3. The little girl in flashback is equally good As this film is a relaunch for Akhil , He did redeemed himself from the awful Akhil. his performance is Subtle and more grounded. And his hardwork during the action episodes shows onscreen. stunt work is good and like his bro #chay he fits perfectly in love stories #Hello

#Hello My rating is : 4.5/5 + points : Direction , Dop, Bgm, well placed songs, stunts, screenplay, lead pair screen presence,well written dialogues, children, production values, magical lighting,climax. Go and watch with your Family.. Clean romantic action entertainer..

#Hello - Good first half and superb second half. Bgm is highlight. Akhil performance and dances are very good. Chemistry worked between lead pair. Vikram screenplay is awesome. Overall a hit film for Akhil.

#Hello A good first half..movie drops in 2nd half completely and doesn't take off. @AkhilAkkineni8 was superb!! Pre-climax and climax..it was a test of patience for the audience. Disappointed. . Crowd running away was definitely not a good sign.

Superb first half ... Kids too cute @AkhilAkkineni8 @anuprubens bgm superb .. biggest positives @Vikram_K_Kumar and Ps Vinod Terrific #Hello

Good first half.. Action sequences, cinematography n @anuprubens BGM are top notch #Hello #Hello is a heart touching love story.. Children's episode is the soul of film. Scenes between @AkhilAkkineni8 - @meramyakrishnan - @IamJagguBhai are connected emotionally.. But after watched the movie #Hello reminds #ManasanthaNuvve movie #HelloOnDec22nd

Hello ...!! A Cute, Musical and Heart touching love story ..!! Superb performance by Akhil and team .. Tailored to perfection by #Vikram. Go watch it in theaters now ..!! #Hello #AkhilAkkineni @iamnagarjuna @AkhilAkkineni8 #KillPiracy

#Hello cinema chudatam jarigindi With out expectations vellanu Super movie amazed to see @AkhilAkkineni8 acting in just his second movie hats off to his dedication and stunts this winter winner #Hello congrats akkineni fans ✌✌✌ The second half is main assest of the film congrats @AkhilAkkineni8 u passed out the character with flying colors #Hello . Congrats to whole team . Congrats akkineni fans from an ntr fan ❤

Main conflict point is very illogical @AkhilAkkineni8 #hello. Mansantha Nuvve + Action = Hello @AkhilAkkineni8 @iamnagarjuna #Hello High production values but movies main conflict could have been avoided if simple common sense was used. Call history kavalantay customer service ki phone cheyyalikani evadaina rowdies tho fight chestada. Second half felt dragged and boring. @AkhilAkkineni8 @iamnagarjuna #Hello

Apart from the length of second half, it was a good watch. Had some beautiful moments. Kids track and adoption scenes chala baunay. #Hello

#Hello is a fantastic film! Hatsoff for ur dedication @AkhilAkkineni8 bro! @iamnagarjuna sir perfect production @Vikram_K_Kumar sir fantastic screenplay! @anuprubens sir thanks for ur magical music!

#Hello First half done. Simple ga Mobile Service provider vallani adigithe call log istharu ga? #Hello A new age manasantha nuvve! A feel good film. Akhil was amazing And the heroine too did a good job. Ramya Krishna garu brings in a lighter note to the movie

Vikram Kumar you're brilliant again screenplay #Hello Outstanding 1st half,Vikram Kumar direction,Anup Rubens BGM excellent,Flashback portions awesome #Hello Stunts lo Akhil super,Interval scene baga chesadu Akkineni movies ante Anup best work isthadu :) #Hello

